Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.90%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -670.84% N/A -129.90% Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $110,000.00 3.54 -$710,000.00 ($0.19) -0.37 Velo3D $27.44 million 18.13 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies U.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velo3D.

Summary

Velo3D beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves mining, utilities, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. in December 2020. Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

