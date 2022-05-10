Comparing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 250.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.11% 2.95% 0.69% Iberdrola 9.04% 6.91% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 3 8 0 2.73

Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $24.68, indicating a potential downside of 44.94%. Given Iberdrola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iberdrola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.04 billion 0.21 -$174.60 million $0.04 178.04 Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.56 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants, LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems. In addition, it constructs and sells ships and other vessels. Further, the company provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 58,320 MW, including 38,138 MW of renewable installed capacity; and operates 1.2 million kilometers of electricity transmission and distribution lines, as well as serves 36.11 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

