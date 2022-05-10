Comparing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yext and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80 Change Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 90.89%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.88% -43.14% -15.91% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $390.58 million 1.73 -$93.26 million ($0.73) -7.07 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.33 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -96.00

Yext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Yext on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

