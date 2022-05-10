Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

