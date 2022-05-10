Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 27,836 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMPX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMPX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

