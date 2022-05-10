CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $18.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.59% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33.

In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,496.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 984,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,577 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

