Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

