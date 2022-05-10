Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

