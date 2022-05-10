Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Louis Edward Keyes Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Conduent stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.9% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,800,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,458,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
