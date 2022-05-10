Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE ED opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

