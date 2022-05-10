Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.41 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

