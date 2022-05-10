Contrasting Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% Evolution Petroleum 24.71% 27.12% 19.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 Evolution Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $13.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Evolution Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.03 $19.88 billion $4.34 3.05 Evolution Petroleum $32.70 million 6.57 -$16.44 million $0.47 13.57

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Wyoming; and Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.