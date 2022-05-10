Contrasting Orange County Bancorp (OBT) & Its Competitors

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Orange County Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 15.32% 1.05% Orange County Bancorp Competitors 30.72% 7.17% 5.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orange County Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp Competitors 430 1645 1884 78 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 96.55%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 8.63, meaning that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million $21.29 million 8.96 Orange County Bancorp Competitors $4.26 billion $796.53 million 9.64

Orange County Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp rivals beat Orange County Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

