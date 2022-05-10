Contrasting Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semrush and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 3 0 2.60 CyberArk Software 0 2 14 0 2.88

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 118.51%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $192.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.07%. Given Semrush’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42% CyberArk Software -16.69% -9.01% -3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semrush and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 6.73 -$3.29 million ($0.02) -448.50 CyberArk Software $502.92 million 9.29 -$83.95 million ($2.12) -55.01

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Semrush has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semrush beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

