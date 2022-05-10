Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

