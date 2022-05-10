CoreCivic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

