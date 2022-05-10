Cormark Comments on Points.com Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PTS)

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Points.com in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$31.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Points.com has a 1 year low of C$17.38 and a 1 year high of C$31.87.

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.75 million.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

