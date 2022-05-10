Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of CTVA opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.
In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corteva (Get Rating)
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
