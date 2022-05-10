Cowen Cuts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $32.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of BLFS opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

