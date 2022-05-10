Cowen Lowers Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Price Target to $15.00

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s current price.

KLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Kaleyra stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $153,125.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

