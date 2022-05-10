Cowen Lowers Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target to $13.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTCF. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 9,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $25.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 11.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
