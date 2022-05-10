Cowen Lowers Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Price Target to $13.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTCF. Cowen cut their price target on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 9,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.52. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 11.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

