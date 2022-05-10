Cowen Trims Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Target Price to $10.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CANO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

