Cowen Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

