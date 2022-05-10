Cowen Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $7.50

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.