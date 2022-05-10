Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

