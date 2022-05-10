Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

