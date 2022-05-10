Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,703,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Credicorp by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 577,718 shares during the last quarter.

BAP opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.