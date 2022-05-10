Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE BAP opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

