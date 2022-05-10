Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $4.04 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

