CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 80,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,061.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.