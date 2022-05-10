CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 80,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05.
CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
