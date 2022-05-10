CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.