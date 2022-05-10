CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of CRSP opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

