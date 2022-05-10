Critical Comparison: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) vs. Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cerevel Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 90.11%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.14%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$225.33 million ($1.65) -13.44 Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 10.63 -$50.33 million ($1.98) -4.15

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Immune Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerevel Therapeutics and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -48.94% -40.57% Alpine Immune Sciences -214.70% -59.07% -25.84%

Risk and Volatility

Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of substance use disorder; CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder; and CVL-047, selective PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and an LRRK2 inhibitor program to address disease progression in Parkinson's. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

