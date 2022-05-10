Critical Comparison: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovintiv and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.31 $1.42 billion ($2.27) -19.36 Shell $272.66 billion 0.77 $20.10 billion $5.58 9.84

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 16.35% 55.68% 16.84% Shell 7.27% 14.72% 6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 3 15 0 2.83 Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Shell has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Shell.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Shell pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ovintiv pays out -35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Shell on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

