Critical Review: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 158.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 27.15% 3.92% 2.37% Lamar Advertising 23.66% 35.92% 7.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 8.32 $102.43 million $0.67 29.10 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.47 $388.09 million $4.35 22.21

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Broadstone Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

