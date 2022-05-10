Critical Review: Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$83.75 million N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris $5.26 million 5.92 -$8.37 million ($0.07) -3.67

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ventyx Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Aeterna Zentaris has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 484.34%. Given Aeterna Zentaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeterna Zentaris is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris -294.42% -13.55% -9.69%

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats Aeterna Zentaris on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus. It also develops VTX002, an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor 1 modulator that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome inhibitor for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, such as cardiovascular, hepatic, renal, and rheumatologic diseases which is in phase I clinical trials. In addition, the company develops CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications. The company markets macimorelin under the Macrilen brand name. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a license agreement with University Wuerzburg to research, develop, manufacture, and sell a potential COVID-19 vaccine; development, manufacture, and commercialization of the treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and to develop human 3D intestinal tissue models to study infection biology; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. It also has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd., Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk Health Care AG, and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin in the United States and Canada, as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of primary hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

