Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $642.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.