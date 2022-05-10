CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

CAPL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,891. The company has a market cap of $755.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 362.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.