Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Declares $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 142.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.