Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $65.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the lowest is $62.63 million. Cryoport posted sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $255.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $264.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $313.65 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $338.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

