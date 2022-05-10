CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of CSI Compressco worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.