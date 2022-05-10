CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,683,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

