CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Lisa Vorakoun Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.