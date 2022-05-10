CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Lisa Vorakoun Sells 1,500 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,424 shares in the company, valued at $192,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.