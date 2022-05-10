CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Lisa Vorakoun Sells 861 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

