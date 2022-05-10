CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,257 shares of company stock valued at $591,108 and sold 3,361 shares valued at $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

