CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.47 million.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.
Shares of CTS opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CTS (Get Rating)
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.