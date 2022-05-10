CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

