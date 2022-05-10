CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

