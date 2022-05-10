Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Get Cue Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

HLTH opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Health by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.