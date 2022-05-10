Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce $388.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.40 million and the lowest is $359.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $371.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 276,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

